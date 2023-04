Samantha Edwards Report - Unmasking the Smart City Agenda

We are about to be ushered into the age of "Managed Retreat" into Smart Cities, - otherwise known as "Resilient Cities", or "Sustainable Cities".

The age of globalist tyranny like never before.

This agenda has nothing to do with the climate.

It’s ALL about control, tracking, and surveillance.

This documentary takes us through several aspects of the truth about Smart Cities, and their associated technologies.