Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya moved Delhi HC against a YouTube tabloid | Oneindia News

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has moved Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news about her health and life.

The hearing of the case will take place on April 20.

