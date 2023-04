New investigation by Nordic nations claim Russia planning sabotage in North Sea | Oneindia News

A joint investigation by the public broadcasters of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland has alleged that Russia has a fleet of suspected spy ships operating in Nordic waters.

These ships are reportedly being used to identify sites for potential sabotage of underwater cables and wind farms in the region.

The investigation has been conducted by public broadcaster DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden and Yle in Finland