Moonbin, K-pop star and member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25 | Oneindia News

The sudden death of the K-pop star and Astro band member Moonbin has left the fans in a state of shock.

Reports suggest that the 25-year old took his own life and currently an autopsy is underway to determine the exact cause of his death.

