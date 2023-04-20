Hospital Killed Young Downs Syndrome Woman
A young woman was killed in an American hospital.

According to the complaint by the parents, this woman had Downs Syndrome.

The hospital put a Do Not Resuscitate order on her without the their knowledge or consent.

Then the hospital gave a mixture of drugs that are typically reserved for end of life treatment for hospice patients.

The case points makes a point about the Affordable Care Act (ACA) aka Obamacare.

It has provisions for what could be termed soft euthanasia.

This is where the doctors are not giving a lethal injection but doing protocols that are designed to get to the same results.

The provisions of the ACA indicate these protocols can be used if a person is deemed to not be able to recover to be a productive member of society.

In this scenario the provisions appear to have been twisted to include a person with a disability.

Of course, this Downs Syndrome person will not become a CEO of major company or anything like.

I contend that I likely will not either.

What is the dividing line between &quot;productive&quot; and expendable?

As the father of this woman states, we will all be non productive members of society at some point in our lives.

I used to think we treated our disabled better than the Third Reich.