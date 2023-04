Australians Travel From Hundreds of Miles Away to See Rare Total Solar Eclipse

This video was captured from Australia’s west coast and this is the total solar eclipse that blanketed the area in night-like darkness.

Total solar eclipses occur when the moon totally obfuscates the Sun, but this one was special.

Because of the timing and path both the moon and earth are on at this particular time of year, the umbral shadow of the moon slightly changes course during the eclipse.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.