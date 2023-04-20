Nefarious (2023)🚨SPOILER WARNING🚨Review LIVE | Movies Merica | 4.20.23

The end is near for an inmate on death row.

Dr. James Martin just has to determine if he’s sane and can be executed or insane and escape execution.

One catch though.

This inmate, Edward, says he’s a demon named Nefarious and he’s on Earth to accomplish a mission for his master.

On top of that, he says James is going to murder three people before the day is done.

This will be no easy evaluation and the doctor may not even make it out of this alive.

In fact, he just may be in for a face to face with Satan himself.