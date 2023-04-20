Credit CRUNCH: Biden's Mortgage Plan, China's GROWING Migrant Army + Alex McArthy, RaisingSails LIVE

On today's episode, we're discussing Biden's new rule that will redistribute high-risk loan costs to homeowners with good credit, which is causing quite a stir in the mortgage industry.

Plus, we'll be delving into the mysterious appearance of military age Chinese men at the border.

Is there more to this story than meets the eye?

And as always, we have some incredible guests lined up for you today.

Alex McCarthy will be joining us to talk about the latest developments in the world of NFT's, and Tom Bommarito will be sharing his insights on Greenlight Marijuana 4-20 Day.

And last but not least, Steve Strick, the Vice President for New American Funding, will be joining us to break down the impact of Biden's redistribution mortgage rule.

You won't want to miss this one!