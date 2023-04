MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 4.20.23 @12PM: VOTER FRAUD IS REAL, SO WHY DID FOX JUST PAY A MASSIVE SETTLEMENT TO DOMINION?

Fetterman has breakdown in his first day back at work- The head of Dpt of Education cannot define what a woman is- Chicago mayor defends violent looters- Biden to hike rates for home buyers with good credits- LA continues to spiral- Trump makes his return to Instagram- Trump vs.

Desantis heats UP- RFK Jr. announces, does this matter?- Fox settles Dominion Lawsuit, but the fraud is real- CNN continues to push reparations this time with a twist- MikeCrispi.com for more!