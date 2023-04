Zelensky urges NATO to help overcome 'reluctance' to deliver long-range weapons to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to help Kyiv "overcome the reluctance" of some member states to provide long-range weapons to Kyiv as it continues to repel Russia's invasion.

Zelensky says the delays in supply are "time lost for peace and the lives of our soldiers."