Elon Musk Threatens Microsoft With a Lawsuit

The Verge reports that Microsoft's advertising platform recently revealed that it would halt its support for Twitter.

The change is reportedly due to Twitter now requiring payment for access to its API.

Musk took to Twitter to comment on the development.

A support page for advertising with Microsoft says the company will "no longer support" Twitter beginning on April 25.

This means customers will no longer be able to access Twitter through Microsoft's social management tool, .

Make and manage drafts or tweets, view previous tweets and engagement or schedule tweets.

According to The Verge, Twitter's new pricing arrangement could force large companies to pay up to $42,000 a month to access its API.

The price change has already caused some smaller developers, such as Tapbots, to leave the platform