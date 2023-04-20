Climate Cult Gets Crazier - In The Tank #394
The Heartland Institute&apos;s Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 394 of the In The Tank Podcast.

With Earth Day approaching, the ITT crew talks about a number of stories that highlight just how radical the &quot;climate cult&quot; is getting.

From new regulations on meat and cars to absurd protests over oil production while ignoring the true costs of &quot;renewable&quot; energy, the cognitive dissonance and authoritarian tendencies of the climate change movement is getting out of hand.