Climate Cult Gets Crazier - In The Tank #394

The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 394 of the In The Tank Podcast.

With Earth Day approaching, the ITT crew talks about a number of stories that highlight just how radical the "climate cult" is getting.

From new regulations on meat and cars to absurd protests over oil production while ignoring the true costs of "renewable" energy, the cognitive dissonance and authoritarian tendencies of the climate change movement is getting out of hand.