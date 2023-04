Kemp: Where Are You? Womens Sports, DeKalb Superintendent, CRT and DEI

John Fetterman sparks fresh health fears during opening speech back in Congress as he slurs his words and struggles to get through sentences after being hospitalized with clinical depression following a stroke.

He chaired a subcommittee.

It was sad.

This is the poster child for the evil that the democrats will do to steal an election.