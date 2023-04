The inside story of ChatGPT's astonishing potential | Greg Brockman

In a talk from the cutting edge of technology, OpenAI cofounder Greg Brockman explores the underlying design principles of ChatGPT and demos some mind-blowing new plug-ins for the chatbot that sent shockwaves across the world.

After the talk, head of TED Chris Anderson joins Brockman to dig into the timeline of ChatGPT's development and get Brockman's take on the risks, raised by many in the tech industry and beyond, of releasing such a powerful tool into the world.