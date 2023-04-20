The Best Vacation!

What is a "vacation"?

What is the best vacation in the world?

Who pushes people to go on vacation and why?

Why does consciousness expect a "miracle" from a vacation, some kind of change?

Why is it that when planning a vacation, a person wants to finally "be in harmony with himself," while in reality, everything is different?

Does a person change after going on vacation?

How can one combine a vacation with a useful activity for oneself and for people?

Peculiarities of spiritual work on oneself.

How does the world change when you live in God's Love for people?