Snapchat Rolls Out Chatbot to All Users

CNN reports that the company made the announcement on April 19.

All users will now have access to its My AI chatbot, which is powered by ChatGPT.

Previously, only Snapchat+ subscribers could use the feature.

In a blog post, Snap said, "My AI is far from perfect but we’ve made a lot of progress.".

The tool can reportedly give recommendations, help make plans, answer questions and more.

Friends can bring it into their conversations by mentioning @MyAI.

Users can even personalize the chatbot with a Bitmoji.

Snap says that "99.5% percent of My AI responses conform to our community guidelines," and the company is continually working to improve the experience.

We will continue to use these early learnings to make AI a more safe, fun, and useful experience, and we're eager to hear your thoughts, Snap, via blog post