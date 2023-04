Episode 319 - David Wilcock Comes Out of the Closet?! Part 1 | Hidden In Plain Sight

Today we’re back with another installment from the one and only David Wilcock.

The New York Times Best-Seller continues his deterioration, this time dedicating a large chunk of time to his analysis of gay talk.

Literally how gay men talk.

Fascinating insight and seemingly hints that he may be gay.

Genuinely bizarre times folks but oh so fun!