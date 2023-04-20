Human Depopulation: The Global Boiling Frog!

When you see the level of distraction which has been filled up with all the fakery and theatricality of “breaking news” “racial tension” “gender war”, and worst of all, all the circus of clowns in political arena, especially in the theatrical play about “the threat of Nuclear WW3”, in which the USled-West somehow has been clumsily prepared to go to war with Russia and China, whose posturing somehow also looks weak and naive for such a deadly existential threat!

You know people have been gaslit and distracted from something very very evil from WITHIN!