How to Build and Maintain Good Credit

How to Build , and Maintain , Good Credit.

'The Independent' recently offered readers advice for climbing out of debt and improving their credit score.

.

'The Independent' recently offered readers advice for climbing out of debt and improving their credit score.

.

Here are 5 things lending experts recommend:.

1.

Determine your credit, AnnualCreditReport.com can give you a look at your current credit reports.

.

Check to see that everything is accurate.

, Errors can be disputed and could significantly change your score.

.

2.

Avoid costly setbacks, like paying late, closing cards and keeping card balances above 30% of your credit utilization limit.

.

The impact of these missteps on your credit score can be significant and enduring.

.

3.

Take a strategic approach to paying back debt.

, Strategies like the "snowball method," which focuses on the smallest balances first, can help improve your credit score.

.

Credit expert John Ulzheimer says that signing up for a new card or two can help reduce your overall credit utilization.

.

4.

Have someone with good credit add you as an authorized user.

, This can add good data to your credit history, such as on-time payments and low credit utilization.

5.

Sign up for a store credit card, Retail credit cards are easier to be approved for but carry high interest rates, so be sure to pay in full every month.

.

5.

Sign up for a store credit card, Retail credit cards are easier to be approved for but carry high interest rates, so be sure to pay in full every month.

.

Building your credit can be a long and frustrating process, , but these steps can help you , speed things along.

.

Building your credit can be a long and frustrating process, , but these steps can help you , speed things along.