How to Build , and Maintain , Good Credit.
'The Independent' recently offered readers advice for climbing out of debt and improving their credit score.
.
'The Independent' recently offered readers advice for climbing out of debt and improving their credit score.
.
Here are 5 things lending experts recommend:.
1.
Determine your credit, AnnualCreditReport.com can give you a look at your current credit reports.
.
Check to see that everything is accurate.
, Errors can be disputed and could significantly change your score.
.
2.
Avoid costly setbacks, like paying late, closing cards and keeping card balances above 30% of your credit utilization limit.
.
The impact of these missteps on your credit score can be significant and enduring.
.
3.
Take a strategic approach to paying back debt.
, Strategies like the "snowball method," which focuses on the smallest balances first, can help improve your credit score.
.
Credit expert John Ulzheimer says that signing up for a new card or two can help reduce your overall credit utilization.
.
4.
Have someone with good credit add you as an authorized user.
, This can add good data to your credit history, such as on-time payments and low credit utilization.
5.
Sign up for a store credit card, Retail credit cards are easier to be approved for but carry high interest rates, so be sure to pay in full every month.
.
5.
Sign up for a store credit card, Retail credit cards are easier to be approved for but carry high interest rates, so be sure to pay in full every month.
.
Building your credit can be a long and frustrating process, , but these steps can help you , speed things along.
.
Building your credit can be a long and frustrating process, , but these steps can help you , speed things along.