We have a moral, humanitarian and necessary obligation to make this video viral.

We have a moral, humanitarian and necessary obligation to make this video viral.

We cannot be omissive, otherwise we will be conniving with this barbarity SHARE Watch the video that is happening on social media in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Holland, England, Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, that is, throughout Europe and the Middle East.

... What a shame 🤦‍♂ Regrettable and disastrous.