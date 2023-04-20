$31 Trillion Debt!? Pass Limit, Save, Grow Act!

House Republicans’ proposal to Limit, Save, Grow will limit the size and scope of government and cut hundreds of billions of dollars of spending over the next decade as a true path back to fiscal sanity.
House Republicans’ proposal to Limit, Save, Grow will limit the size and scope of government and cut hundreds of billions of dollars of spending over the next decade as a true path back to fiscal sanity.
ViewThe debt limit debate probably sounds like a complicated economic issue.
That's because it is.
It..
House Republicans passed their "Limit, Save, Grow Act" plan on Wednesday detailing what actions they want to see before agreeing to..