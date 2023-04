The Michelle Moore Show: Michael Jaco on 'The 16-year Plan' April 20, 2023

Former Navy Seal and CIA Operative, Michael Jaco, explains ‘The 16-year Plan’ of the Cabal and real-life experiences as boots-on-the-ground in countries tied to this part of their evil agenda.

This show lays out how ‘The 16-year Plan’, the worldwide financial system, and the Cabal’s New World Order aspirations are all linked.