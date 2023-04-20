The Mandalorian - A Lackluster Finale | Episode 8 COMEDY Review

Disney Star Wars had an impossible task in trying to save this BAD season of the Mandalorian with the final two episodes and predictably...they fell short of the mark.

The Mandalorian seemed to play it safe with this finale but also made the mistake of not giving fans a reason to really come back for season 4.

There's a lot more to the story about why season 3 of The Mandalorian was disjointed and poorly done that we're not being told.

There is clearly a disturbance in the force at Disney Star Wars...