CDC Chief's Testimony Is BEGGING for Nuremberg 2.0 | Guest: Kyle Becker | 4/20/23
Steve discusses some new congressional testimony from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and NIH chief Lawrence Tabak and says it&apos;s proof positive that another Nuremberg tribunal is needed.

Then, independent journalist Kyle Becker joins the program to discuss the extent to which the federal government is manipulating &quot;free&quot; speech in the country.

In Hour Two, Theology Thursday is an interesting review of &quot;Nefarious.&quot; Finally, Ana Hibbs joins the show for another edition of three non-political questions.