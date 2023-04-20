CDC Chief's Testimony Is BEGGING for Nuremberg 2.0 | Guest: Kyle Becker | 4/20/23

Steve discusses some new congressional testimony from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and NIH chief Lawrence Tabak and says it's proof positive that another Nuremberg tribunal is needed.

Then, independent journalist Kyle Becker joins the program to discuss the extent to which the federal government is manipulating "free" speech in the country.

In Hour Two, Theology Thursday is an interesting review of "Nefarious." Finally, Ana Hibbs joins the show for another edition of three non-political questions.