Steven Seagal does acrobatics and fights a ladyboy wearing a blue muumuu-Belly of the Beast

In Belly of the Beast, Steven Seagal is an Ex CIA or something, his daughter just happens to be kidnapped, and he has to go and save her in Thailand.

He wears a blue bedsheet for most of the movie, has some weird things going on with his hair, and hit the point in his career where he just loaded up on cookies and sushi whenever possible.

The movie sucks.

The acting sucks.

He breathes heavily, often, and they leave it in.

Anyway, I hope you enjoy.

Peace.