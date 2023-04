Steve Harvey Speech at Martin Lawrence's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony

Https://www.maximotv.com Steve Harvey speech at Martin Lawrence's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star unveiling ceremony held at the 6617 Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, California USA on April 20, 2023.

"This video is only available for editorial use on Broadcast TV, online, and worldwide platforms. To ensure compliance and proper licensing of this video, please get in contact with us” ©MaximoTV