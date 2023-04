Satellite images show solar eclipse

Satellite images by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere showed the solar eclipse that hit totality over Oceania, on Thursday, April 20.

Thousands of people flocked to the Western Australian town of Exmouth on Thursday, where they were treated to a full view of the eclipse.

During the eclipse, the moon completely covered the sun for around 1 minute, NASA showed in a livestream.

Credit: CIRA via Storyful