BuzzFeed Staffers Upset As News Division Shuts Down

BuzzFeed News is officially closing its doors after the company lays off nearly 15% of the workforce.
BuzzFeed’s chief executive said in an email that he was closing the news division as part of a broader round of cuts for the company.
BuzzFeed News is officially closing its doors after the company lays off nearly 15% of the workforce.
BuzzFeed’s chief executive said in an email that he was closing the news division as part of a broader round of cuts for the company.
Pulitzer Prize winning digital media company BuzzFeed will shut down its news division and cut another 15% of its staff across the..
is shutting down its news division as part of wider company layoffs. According to an internal memo obtained by Yahoo Finance, the..