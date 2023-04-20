Wrong Is Right In Our Scripted Version Of Reality

Thanks for all of your ongoing support.

I continue to do this because I feel there are still more than need to wake up from their spirit of slumber.

I'd rather be doing something else but this is a fight for your very soul and that makes it priority number 1.

We are called to be watchmen but need your help getting the information to others.

It is not recommended content by the main stream platforms and is some of the most suppressed content on the web.

Share It Please!

Feel free to download and make copies of everything on my website (while it is still available) with discretion of course.

Https://shakingmyheadproductions.com