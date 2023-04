Part 6: How to Attack Debt

In this video, we will explore how to attack debt using the debt snowball method.

The first step is to list all your debts from smallest to largest, regardless of the interest rate.

Paying off smaller debts first can provide a sense of accomplishment and motivation to continue with your debt payoff plan.

It can also help you reduce the number of monthly payments you need to make, freeing up money to pay down larger debts more quickly.