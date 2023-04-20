LIVE - THE CHANGING WORLD ORDER

In his video "The Changing World Order", Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, explores the current shift in global power dynamics and how it will shape the future of our world.

Drawing upon his extensive research and experience, Dalio argues that the rise of China and the decline of the United States will fundamentally alter the international order we have known for decades.

With insights into historical patterns and geopolitical trends, "The Changing World Order" offers a compelling and thought-provoking analysis of our rapidly evolving global landscape.