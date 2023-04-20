🔴 LIVE STREET FIGHTER 6 🥋 WORLD TOUR DEMO 🌍 NEW CHARACTERS REVEALED 💥 DISCUSSING THE SHOWCASE

Biscuit Live Streams Street Fighter 6 Demo On PS5.

Biscuit Has Access To The SF6 Beta & Will Be Showcasing The Modes Available.

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta will feature cross-play between platforms, and the following modes and match types: Battle Hub, Matches, Casual Matches, Challenges (Updates daily), Character Creation (Only possible to create once), DJ Booth, Game Center (Updates daily), Hub Goods Shop, Open Tournaments, Photo Spot, Ranked Matches, Training Mode, Extreme Battles (Updates daily)