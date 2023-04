Forks Sports Highway – “Team USA Women Hockey Gold, 1st Place Twins, Twolves & Wild Playoff Status“

On today's Forks Sports Highway we are all about how the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild are performing halfway through their first-round match-ups in their respective playoffs.

We also have the latest on the 1st Place Twins leading their AL Central division, and cover Team USA women's hockey team winning the world championship gold medal, the announcement of Keaton Pehrson joining UND hockey for the 2023-24 season, and so much more in local, college, and pro sports!