Moving In Together & 50/50 Relationships - Chemical X Podcast #140

In this episode, we talk how to know its time to move in with you partner and things to avoid so you don't f*ck it up.

Veronica talks her experience moving in with her ex bf and how she would've definitely done things differently.

We chat awkward money conversations when you're newly dating and our opposing opinions on 50/50 relationships.

Next we debate on our ideal relationship dynamic, which one makes a healthier relationship and what would happen if you make more money than your man.