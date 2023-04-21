F/V Maverick Tendering Dog & Pink Salmon Southeast Alaska Purse Seining

Always Question Authority!

Always get second opinions!

We should be taught how to think!

Not What to Think!

Do not let them tell you how you should live or feel, without question their reason!!!!!

And Please Watch The Dimming... https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY and at geoengineeringwatch.org Most of the fish stocks lost is from the Pollution, Damming of the Streams, Rivers and the lost of Water that is Diverted to all the Cities.

Not the Commercial Fishermen..

We the Commercial Fisherman live the Real Salty Life!

I am a third-generation Commercial Fisherman.

The so called conservation groups have made stopping the Commercial Fishing into a big money making business.

DO NOT believe all their LIES about Commercial Fishermen.

I do not believe in all methods of commercial fishing but most are misunderstood.

Building on the coastline is taking away the coastline habitat, causing pollution and is the biggest enemy to the environment and the fish population not the commercial fishermen.

Catching fish before their first spawn is not good, due to the fact that fish have to replace themselves in order to keep a good fishery.

Sad to say that most regulations are not about saving a species of sea life.

The National Marine Fisheries has it all figured out, Instead of a buy out of the Commercial Fishermen it is starve out one species at a time.

They limit the species of fish and the amount allowed and the type of gear used to the point of our extinction based on very little true scientific data