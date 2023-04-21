The ECONOMIC TUSUNAMI is Coming. A Serious Warning. (MUST WATCH)

The U.S. is becoming weaker over time economically.

Why ?

Because the dollar is getting weaker.

All money the world over has two major values: (1) Commodities and Services Value.

This accounts for 50% of the value of money.

(2) confidence Value.

This accounts for the other 50% of the value of money.

The U.S. dollar has lost the total value (100%) in the Commodities and Services Value area and about 15% of the total value in the Confidence Value area.

In other words: the U.S. dollar has lost about 65% of total value as of March 2023.