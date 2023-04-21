In The Days of Noah - The Nephilim and Fallen Watchers

Yeshua (Jesus) said that when he returned society on Earth would be just like in the Days of Noah.

If we want to see how close we are to His return we have to examine what the Earth was like in the antediluvian world.

In tonight's episode we will look at the mankind, the fallen watchers and their offspring the Nephilim.

We would be remiss if we forget that Noah lived before and after the Great Flood thus, we have to include civilization for the first 400 years after the deluge.

This is the first part in what will be five-or six-part series.

I think that we will discover that we are closer to the return of Yeshua (Jesus) than most of us imagined.