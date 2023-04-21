"Hilarious Prank: Pretending to Be a Tiger"

Have you ever wondered how animals would react if you pretended to be a dangerous animal around them?
In this video, we did just that!
Watch as we hilariously interact.
You won't believe the reactions we got!
Have you ever wondered how animals would react if you pretended to be a dangerous animal around them?
In this video, we did just that!
Watch as we hilariously interact.
You won't believe the reactions we got!
1. "Hilarious Cat Prank Gone Wrong! Watch the reaction when she finds our fake cat in her bed!"