Porsche at the Auto Shanghai 2023

Porsche has thoroughly refined its successful luxury SUV.

The new Cayenne debuts with a highly digitalised display and control concept, new chassis technology and innovative high-tech features.

“It’s one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche,” says Michael Schätzle, Vice President Product Line Cayenne.

High-definition HD Matrix LED Headlights provide road illumination tailored to every driving situation, an air quality system filters pollutants from the air in the interior, and for the first time in the Cayenne, front passengers have their own infotainment display – for streaming videos during the trip, for example.

With its extensively upgraded design and more powerful engine range, the Cayenne emphasises its claim to be the sportiest car in its segment.