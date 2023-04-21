New Honda Civic Type R regains production vehicle FWD lap record at Nürburgring

Launched to international acclaim last year, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R continues to garner awards and accolades – the latest being the retaking of the production vehicle front-wheel drive (FWD) lap record at the infamous 12.92-mile (20.8km) Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.

On 24 March, 2023, members from the Civic Type R’s development team completed a 7 minute 44:881 second lap around the daunting German circuit – nicknamed ‘The Green Hell’ – making it the fastest production specification FWD vehicle.

This time was set on the revised, now longer (20.8km), track layout as defined by circuit management in 2019.