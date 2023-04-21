Audi A6 Avant at Auto Shanghai 2023

At Auto Shanghai 2023, the largest automotive tradeshow in China, Audi will be appearing at a joint booth together with its local partners First Automotive Works (FAW) and SAIC Motor.

There, in line with the brand's commitment to sustainability and local market trends, visitors will be greeted by a selection of exclusively all-electric Audi vehicles.

The F1 show with Audi launch livery as well as the Audi A6 e-torn Avant concept and the Audi urbansphere concept - all displayed publicly in China for the first time - are further highlights.

Thus, the brand’s exhibits at the motor show stand for Audi’s China approach: It is characterized by products and services developed ‘in China for China’ as well as a holistic ecosystem.