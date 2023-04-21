2024 Hyundai Kona Limited Exterior Design

Hyundai Motor Company today held a digital world premiere to unveil the all-new KONA, an upscaled multiplayer in the B-SUV segment, led by an all-electric variant (EV) that offers advanced safety and convenience features and class-leading range.

The second-generation KONA offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of powertrains.

Customers can choose from EV (standard or long range), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants as well as sporty N Line versions of each.

In an unconventional move, Hyundai Motor developed the new KONA as an EV first, in line with the company’s March 2022 accelerated electrification strategy announcement that will bring 11 new Hyundai EVs to market by 2030.

With its rugged, dynamic design and upscaled dimensions, the all-new KONA retains its iconic character, supporting active lifestyles for customers of all ages and generations, while offering new technologies and convenience features that provide a safe, connected and comfortable experience.

Among the upgrades are dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens, a Digital Key 2 Touch, full Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC).

KONA Electric delivers class-leading all-electric range (AER) in the B-SUV segment (WLTP-estimated 490 km).

It also comes with EV-specific design elements, including frunk storage, active air flaps, interior and exterior Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) outlets, Head-up Display (HUD), i-PEDAL driving mode, Smart Regenerative System, electronic-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) and an Eco Package.