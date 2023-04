Delhi Saket Court: Woman and lawyer injured in firing on Saket court premises | Oneindia News

Today, an assailant opened fire inside Delhi's Saket court complex, injuring two people.

The incident is being reported as a major security breach.

DCP South, Chandan Chowdhary confirmed the shooting.

