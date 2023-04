SpaceX's Starship explodes mid-air moments after lift-off in its maiden flight | Oneindia News

The much anticipated launch of the world’s most powerful rocket ever built by SpaceX tasted a bitter-sweet success yesterday.

Although the Starship rocket did manage to launch, it exploded just a few minutes into the flight.

#Spacex#Starlinkexplodes#Elonmuskstarship ~PR.153~ED.102~GR.125~HT.178~