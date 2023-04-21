Playing FIFA 23
Difference between Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez laid clear for Man Utd fans
Daily Star
Both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez received the ball in similar circumstances at different points during their Europa League..
Playing FIFA 23
Both Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez received the ball in similar circumstances at different points during their Europa League..
Dayot Upamecano failed to coat himself in glory across two legs as Bayern Munich were dumped out of the Champions League, earning..