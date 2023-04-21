CIA: We Lied to You to Get Biden Elected | The Tara Show is Live!

CIA Director admits he and 50 other intelligence leaders lied to you to get Joe Biden elected and cover up Hunter's crimes.
Now the IRS is jumping in to protect Hunter.
(Please follow my Rumble account & help me meet my 4k goal!)
CIA Director admits he and 50 other intelligence leaders lied to you to get Joe Biden elected and cover up Hunter's crimes.
Now the IRS is jumping in to protect Hunter.
(Please follow my Rumble account & help me meet my 4k goal!)
Under Trump, Americans had their best financial years in decades. Under Biden, people are smuggling eggs across the border. Biden..
How the GOP leadership taught the left they can begin indicting our political frontrunners. Even Europe is calling out..