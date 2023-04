Steel Toe Morning Show 04-21-23: Steven Crowder Is Everything We Thought He Was

It's a very energetic end to the week.

Dave Landau finally came clean about what kind of boss Steven Crowder was, Alec Baldwin has his charges dropped, John Fetterman is John Fetterman, Buzzfeed News is dead, Page Spiriniac is no longer the "hottest" social media influencer, a rapper whips it out on a plane, F Murray Abraham apologizes, and in one video, we show why Chicago is losing all of it's Wal-Marts.