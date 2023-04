Godhra train burning: SC grants bail to 8 convicts, refuses pleas of 4 others | Oneindia News

Today, the Supreme Court of India granted bail to eight individuals convicted in connection with the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

But no relief was given to the four death row inmates.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of DY Chandrachud granted bail to eight convicts who had been sentenced to life imprisonment.

