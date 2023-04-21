The Truth About Race and Affirmative Action: A Powerful Discussion with Adam Coleman

In this episode of The Vivek Show, host Vivek Ramaswamy welcomes Adam Coleman, the author of a book about black victimhood culture.

They discuss race, affirmative action, and the importance of overcoming challenges through education and strong family structures.

Adam shares his personal story of growing up in a single-parent home and the hardships he faced throughout his life.

They also discuss Adam's political transformation, his discovery of Thomas Sowell's work, and the exaggerated media narratives surrounding the Black community and policing.

Throughout the conversation, they emphasize the significance of good communication and the need for open, honest conversations about race.

Adam reflects on the role his faith has played in his personal and professional growth, revealing his journey through mental health struggles and the importance of owning one's experiences.