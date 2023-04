Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs past Lightning, series tied

John Tavares almost singlehandedly got the Toronto Maple Leafs back into their opening round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tavares had his first playoff hat trick and the Maple Leafs rebounded from a poor playoff start with a lopsided 7-2 victory over the Lightning on Thursday night to even the teams' first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

"We wanted to have a good response," the 32-year-old Tavares said.

"As the captain, tried to set the standard."